US President Barack Obama (R) walks past Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang (L) after a press conference at the International Convention Center in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 23, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

(FILE) Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang waits for the arrival of Cuba's First Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Tran Dai Quang, 60, delivers a speech after being elected President of Vietnam in Hanoi, Vietnam, Apr. 02, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/DUC THANH

The president of Vietnam Friday died at the age of 62, following a long period of illness, reported VNExpress.

Tran Dai Quang died in the Military Central Hospital in Hanoi, reported the presidential website, adding that he had been undergoing treatment both at home and abroad.