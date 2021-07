Vietnam on Monday tightened restrictions in 19 provinces after recording 5,887 Covid-19 infections the previous day, a figure that in 24 hours quadrupled the 1,465 cases detected in all of 2020.

The increase in cases has been reflected in mortality, with 254 deaths out of a total of more than 43,000 cases. On May 15 only 35 people had died from Covid-19.