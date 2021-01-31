The Communist Party of Vietnam on Sunday elected Nguyen Phu Trong as general secretary for the third time in a row, an unprecedented tenure since the country's reunification after the war in 1975.
State media reported that Trong was elected leader for the next five years for his "stable" management of state affairs, including the successful fight against the Covid-19 pandemic (Vietnam has registered less than 1,800 Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths so far) and an anti-corruption campaign targeting high-profile political leaders and businessmen. EFE-EPA