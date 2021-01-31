A handout photo made available by Vietnam News Agency shows delegates casting their votes in the ballot boxes during the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam, 30 January 2021. EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY HANDOUT VIETNAM OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A technician works on a tv screen showing Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam delivering a speech during the opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam, 26 January 2021 (reissued 31 January 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

A handout photo made available by Vietnam News Agency shows Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (C), Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (2-L), Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (3-L) preparing to cast their votes in the ballot boxes, during the 13th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam, 30 January 2021. EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY HANDOUT VIETNAM OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Communist Party of Vietnam on Sunday elected Nguyen Phu Trong as general secretary for the third time in a row, an unprecedented tenure since the country's reunification after the war in 1975.

State media reported that Trong was elected leader for the next five years for his "stable" management of state affairs, including the successful fight against the Covid-19 pandemic (Vietnam has registered less than 1,800 Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths so far) and an anti-corruption campaign targeting high-profile political leaders and businessmen. EFE-EPA