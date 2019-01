A man browses for ceramic piggy banks at a market in Bat Trang pottery village, around 15km from center Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

A worker carries a basket loaded with piggy banks at a workshop in Bat Trang pottery village, around 15km from center Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

A worker collects ceramic piggy banks into a basket at a workshop in Bat Trang pottery village, around 15km from center Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Workers in Bat Trang pottery village on the outskirts of Hanoi on Tuesday were racing to put the finishing touches to batches of ceramic piggy banks, ahead of Tet Nguyen Dan or Tet, the Vietnamese Lunar New Year festival that marks the arrival of spring.

The Vietnamese believe that saving money in a new ceramic piggy bank during the lunar new year will ensure wealth and prosperity.