Vietnamese former Communist Party Secretary General Do Muoi (C) attends the National Funeral House in Hanoi, Vietna, Oct. 12, 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

Former Vietnamese Communist Party Secretary General Do Muoi salutes delegates during the official opening ceremony of the VCP's 12th National Congress being held in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 21, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOANG DINH NAM / POOL

A former prime minister and general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam died at the age of 101 after prolonged illness, the government announced on its website on Tuesday.

Do Muoi, died late Monday night at the National Military Hospital 108 in Hanoi, according to a statement on the government website, reported by state-run media VNA.