Health workers arrive at a temporary Covid-19 testing facility at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 29 January 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

A health worker stores swab samples at a temporary Covid-19 testing facility at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 29 January 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man at a temporary Covid-19 testing facility at the National Convention Center, the venue for the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 29 January 2021. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

After going almost two months without any community Covid-19 cases, Vietnam has recorded 93 in the last two days, overshadowing the celebratory atmosphere of the Communist Party congress in Hanoi.

Nine new Covid-19 cases were reported by the Ministry of Health Friday, with one of them in Hanoi, which has caused the return of social distancing measures in the capital, where some streets and buildings have been closed due to the presence of close contacts of positive cases. EFE-EPA