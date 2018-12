Addicts give each other bucket showers at the end of a day of work and rehabilitation at Drug Education Center Number 6 in Soc Son district, some 60 kilometers west of Hanoi, Vietnam, Apr 20, 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN ABRAM WAINWRIGHT

Vietnam has sentenced 13 people to death and another three to life imprisonment for trafficking in heroin in two separate trials, state media reported on Saturday.

A trial at a court in Ha Nam province, located 55 kilometers (34.2 miles) south of Hanoi, involved a gang that operated in the area from whom 18.6 kilograms (41 pounds) of heroin was confiscated.