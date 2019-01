The signage of Facebook illuminated at company stand during the 2nd press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Sep 12 2017 (reissued Sep 28 2018). EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Vietnam's communist regime has increased pressure on political dissidents with a new cybersecurity law that forces technology companies like Facebook and Google to remove content critical of the government and to provide personal data of their users.

The law, in force since Jan. 1, impacts activists, who uses social media to express their discontent and call for protests amid the government's iron-fisted control of the press.