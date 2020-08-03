Vietnam announced on Monday it would deploy all of its resources to curbing infections and preventing the massive spread of Covid-19 beyond Danang, the coastal city that is the hotspot of the latest outbreak in the country.
Women, some wearing face masks, sit in front of a closed shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A street vendor wearing a face mask pushes a bicycle at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A woman selling vegetables waits for customers at a market in Hanoi, Vietnam, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
A woman wearing a face mask checks her mobile phone at a street cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
People wearing face masks wait at a bus station in Hanoi, Vietnam, 03 August 2020. EFE/EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
