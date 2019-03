Siti Aisyah, who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, is escorted by Malaysian police officers out of the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Doan Thi Huong, who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, is escorted by Malaysian police officers out of the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong, one of the two accused in the 2017 murder of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, is set to testify in court on Mar. 11, her lawyer told EFE on Wednesday.

Doan's lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, confirmed over telephone that the accused will plead not guilty for the first time, when the trial resumes on Monday.