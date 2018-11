Vietnamese activist Huynh Thuc Vy will be tried on Thursday for insulting the national flagt, which is punishable in the country with up to three years in prison, the NGO Human Rights Watch said on Tuesday.

In a statement, HRW called on Vietnamese authorities to drop the charges against the activist, who will be tried under article 276 of the Criminal Code in a court in Buon Ho, in the southern province of Dak Lak.