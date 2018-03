Secretary-General of Vietnam Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong (C) places a wreath for Cuban national hero Jose Marti during a ceremony in Havana, Cuba, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

Cuban soldiers hold the national flags of Cuba (L) and Vietnam (R) during a ceremony where Secretary-General of Vietnam Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong (C) paid his respects to Cuban national hero Jose Marti in Havana, Cuba, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) and Secretary General of Vietnam Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong (R) attend a welcome ceremony at the Revolucion Presidential Palace in Havana, Cuba, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

Cuba's President Raul Castro (L) and Secretary General of Vietnam Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong (C) speak during a welcome ceremony at the Revolucion Presidential Palace in Havana, Cuba, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

Cuba's President Raul Castro (L) and Secretary General of Vietnam Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong (R) attend a welcome ceremony at the Revolucion Presidential Palace in Havana, Cuba, 29 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

The General Secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party on Thursday arrived for a two day state visit in Havana, where he was welcomed by Cuba's President, intending to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the countries.

The island's media - all state-owned - devote extensive coverage to Phu Trong's visit and have stressed that it takes place in a climate of "excellent" bilateral relations between Hanoi and Havana.