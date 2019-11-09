A view of newly-built houses constructed with remittance money in the Vietnamese province of Ha Tinh, where some of the 39 migrants found dead inside a truck in Essex (UK) came from, in Nghi Xuan, Vietnam, Nov. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Vietnam was still in mourning on Friday, a day after it was confirmed that the 39 migrants who were recently found dead in a truck in the English county of Essex were Vietnamese, mostly from the Southeast Asian country's poor and rural areas.

The Vietnamese government confirmed the identity of the victims late on Thursday and expressed its condolences to the families and friends of the migrants, who had paid up to $40,000 to people traffickers in the hope of finding a better life in the United Kingdom.