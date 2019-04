Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong (C) smiles as she is escorted by Malaysian police officers at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Apr.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong (C) smiles as she is escorted by Malaysian police officers at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Apr.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong (C) smiles as she is escorted by Malaysian police officers at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Apr.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong smiles as she is escorted by Malaysian police officers at the Shah Alam High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Apr.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian court on Monday sentenced a Vietnamese woman, an accused in the murder of the half brother of North Korea's leader, after she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing bodily harm by dangerous means.

Doan Thi Huong, 30, one of the two women who in February 2017 allegedly smeared VX nerve agent on the face of Kim Jong-nam, Kim Jong-un's elder brother, got 40 months in prison after the prosecution reduced the charges against her.