View of the Guatemalan area of the Fire volcano taken July 21, 2018, near Morelia, one of the communities that live in constant fear of an eruption. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Local villager Delfino, seen here in a photo taken July 21, 2018, carries medicines donated by volunteers for the inhabitants of Morelia, one of the communities near the Fire volcano that is a constant death threat to those living nearby. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Local villager Delfino (l.) is seen here in a photo taken July 21, 2018, with a group from Morelia, one of the Guatemalan communities near the Fire volcano, which when it erupts will fill the ravine they are observing and leave them totally isolated. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

"If that fills up we'll have no way to leave," Delfino said, pointing at a ravine some 100 meters (327 feet) deep with a small river flowing along it. He was imagining the 10,000 people who live near Guatemala's Fire volcano being condemned to death, lost and forgotten.

It was a little past 10 am and the sun was scorching. People were meeting at the health center. A group of volunteer doctors and nurses had arrived for a day of providing free medical care. Almost no drinking water was available there and the diseases were mounting.