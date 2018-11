United States Vice President Mike Pence (R) meets Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (not pictured) during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BERNAT ARMANGUE / POOL

United States Vice President Mike Pence (R) meets Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings in Singapore, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BERNAT ARMANGUE / POOL

The vice president of the United States on Wednesday told the de-facto leader of Myanmar that violence against the Rohingya minority was inexcusable.

Mike Pence met Aung San Suu Kyi in Singapore at the latter's request before attending the ASEAN-US summit.