A handout photo made available by the Norwegian Refugee Council shows children who face severe food insecurity in Kinshasa, DR Congo, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ephrem Chiruza

Around 15 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo face severe food insecurity due to increased violence, nearly double the previous year, the Norwegian Refugee Council warned Tuesday to mark the United Nations' World Food Day.

These figures from a UN report in August mean one out of every five people in the central African country is not getting enough to eat, especially in several eastern provinces where armed militias are in power.