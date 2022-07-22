Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape addresses the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY / POOL

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape arrives for the Leaders Retreat at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Funafuti, Tuvalu, 15 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

General elections in Papua New Guinea were wrapping up on Friday after three weeks of polling marred by episodes of violence across the country.

The polls opened on July 4 to elect members for the 118-seat parliament.