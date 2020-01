Lebanese riot police sprays water at protesters during continuous anti-government protests outside of the Lebanese Parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 19 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese riot police fires rubber bullets at protesters during continuous anti-government protests outside of the Lebanese Parliament building in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 19 January 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

The violence that has left hundreds of protesters and security forces members injured in Beirut has tarnished the peaceful Lebanese uprising in the most violent episode since rallies began on Oct. 17.

Some 170 people had to be hospitalized, while more than 140 others needed medical assistance on the scene in central Beirut following clashes between protesters and the security forces that erupted Saturday night and lasted until early Sunday, a Lebanese Red Cross official told EFE.