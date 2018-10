Nicaraguan police on Sunday violently suppressed a potential opposition protest and arrested at least 38 of the demonstrators when they took to the streets in Managua to call for the resignation of President Daniel Ortega.

This new episode of violence, amid the socio-political crisis in Nicaragua that erupted last April and has left hundreds dead, was repudiated by international organizations that urged Ortega to respect the general rights of citizens and specifically their right to protest.