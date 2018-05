Kashmiri people mourn as they attend the funeral procession of slain civilian Shahid Ahmad at Arihal village in Pulwama district, 45km south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary man stops people near a barbed wire police barricade during restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian police man stops people near a barbed wire police barricade during restrictions in the downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri Muslim woman and a child cross the barbed wire police barricade during restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Most parts of downtown Srinagar, the summer capital of India's restive northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, were Tuesday quiet amid restrictions imposed by authorities following an outbreak of deadly violence Monday.

Barbed wire blocked off parts of the downtown area and armed paramilitary officers patrolled the streets, while almost all shops were closed, an epa journalist reports.