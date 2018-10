Buenos Aires, Oct 24 (EFE).- Violent incidents occurred both inside and outside the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires on Wednesday during debate over the 2019 budget, with lawmakers pushing and shouting at each other and demonstrators clashing with police at the doors of the building. EPA-EFE/ Courtesy of Argentine Congress

During the speech by ruling party legislator Luis Mario Pastori, several of his colleagues began shouting that police outside the building were firing rubber bullets at the protesters.