Students clashed with security forces in Tunis on Saturday night over allegations of police brutality that has left two casualties in recent days.
Violent protests against police brutality, scarcity continue in Tunisia
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against police violence following the death of a youth in the Sidi Hassine suburb of Tunis, Tunisia, 12 June 2021. EFE-EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA
Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against police violence following the death of a youth in the Sidi Hassine suburb of Tunis, Tunisia, 12 June 2021. EFE-EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA
Tunisian security forces patrol during a protest against police violence following the death of a youth in the Sidi Hassine suburb of Tunis, Tunisia, 12 June 2021. EFE-EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA
