Punjab police personel stand alert outside the Gandhi Gate during a 'Bharat Bandh', or nationwide strike call given by several Dalit organisations, in Amritsar, India, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Thousands of Dalits, members of the lowest rungs of the Hindu caste system, held protests on Monday in several Indian cities, some of which turned violent and left at least four people dead.

The protests were a part of a strike called by Dalit civil groups to protest against the Supreme Court's alleged "dilution" of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SCs/STs) (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.