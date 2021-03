Members of the Abolition Action Committee hold a sign during a vigil to abolish the death penalty in front of the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA 01 July 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

A member of the Abolition Action Committee hangs a sign during a vigil to abolish the death penalty in front of the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA 01 July 2008. EPA-EPA FILE/SHAWN THEW

Virginia on Wednesday became the first former confederate US state to end capital punishment, after having executed more people than any other jurisdiction in the country.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed into law the abolition bill that was passed by the state legislature, which argued that the death penalty disproportionately affected people of color, the poor and the mentally ill. EFE-EPA