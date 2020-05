Photo provided by HFMetGala2020 showing aerospace engineering student Aria Olson, 19, whose idea it was to organize a virtual Met Gala in 2020 where fashion lovers can exhibit their work devoid of the celebrities, luxury and extravagance of the actual yearly Met Gala event. EFE-EPA/ Hfmetgala2020/ Editorial Use Only / No Sales

Photo provided by HFMetGala2020 showing Bogota university student Alejandra Beltran, who is participating in the 2020 virtual Met Gala conceived and organized by aerospace engineering student Aria Olson, 19, to provide an event where fashion lovers can exhibit their work devoid of the celebrities, luxury and extravagance of the actual yearly Met Gala event. EFE-EPA/ Hfmetgala2020/ Editorial Use Only / No Sales

Photo provided by HFMetGala2020 of the team of 10 coordinators from all over the world who are organizing this year's virtual Met Gala, conceived of by aerospace engineering student Aria Olson, 19, to provide a forum where fashion lovers can exhibit their work devoid of the celebrities, luxury and extravagance of the actual yearly Met Gala event. EFE-EPA/ Hfmetgala2020/ Editorial Use Only / No Sales

There is no doubt that the Met Gala is the most anticipated fashion event of the year, but its elitist character, clearly visible in the long list of rich and famous invitees, has led many to treat attending it as an unattainable dream.

Until the coronavirus pandemic, that is, and now it is being held in a new way on the social networks, where anyone and everyone can participate, if they like.