With more than 12,400 deaths from the coronavirus so far, Brazil - the Latin American epicenter of the pandemic - is facing the increasing spread of the virus amid significant controversy between state governors and President Jair Bolsonaro, who is exerting pressure on them to reopen gymnasiums and hair salons around the country.

As European countries have begun to bend the curve of Covid-19 cases and deaths downward after months of quarantine, Brazil is dealing with the rampant spread of the virus with substantial daily increases in confirmed cases (177,589) and deaths which are exceeding those in Germany and approaching the number in France.