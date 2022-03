The Visa and Mastercard logo are displayed in store fronts in New York City, New York, USA, 30 March, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY EPA/PETER FOLEY

Visa and Mastercard on Saturday both announced the suspension of their operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, Visa said that all transactions with its cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country, and any cards issued outside of Russia will no longer work in Russia.