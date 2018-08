Japanese Emperor Akihito (R) speaks next to Empress Michiko (L) before an altar during a memorial service at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Japanese lawmakers are escorted by a chief shinto priest after a group visit to offer prayers for war dead at the controversial Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 15, 2018, the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Visitors release white doves into the air to offer prayers for war dead and wish for peace at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 15, 2018, the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Visitors to a controversial war shrine in the Japanese capital Wednesday released white doves into the air to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War Two, remember the war dead and pray for world peace.

The visitors included a group of Japanese lawmakers, who were led by robed Shinto priests to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, according to an efe-epa journalist on the ground.