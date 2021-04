British designer Vivienne Westwood presents one of her creations from the Fall/Winter 2017/18 Ready to Wear collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 04 March 2017 (reissued 01 April 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

British designer and activist Vivienne Westwood (C) celebrates her 80th birthday with her husband Andreas Kronthaler (L) and her son Joe (R) in London on Apr. 8, 2021. EFE / Raúl Bobé

At exactly at 8.21 pm on Thursday, the huge neon advertising screens in London's Piccadilly Circus projected a name: that of the British designer and activist Vivienne Westwood, who celebrated her 80th birthday singing "a message to the world."

True to her style, the Queen of Punk was dressed in a hat, gloves, jewelry, a bomber-style jacket, a purple skirt and black boots. She celebrated in an intimate way, surrounded by a few family members and friends. EFE-EPA