Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra on Monday accepted the decision of Congress that voted for his ouster as head of state for "moral incapacity" during his impeachment trial and announced that he will immediately leave Government Palace.
Earlier, with 105 votes in favor, the so-called "vacancy motion" brought against the president due to accusations that he committed acts of corruption when he was governor of the southern province of Moquegua (2011-2014), exceeded the number required by the constitution (87 out of 130 members) and automatically paved the way to strip Vizcarra of the presidency. EFE-EPA