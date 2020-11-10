A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Peru shows the Peruvian president, Martin Vizcarra, during a speech before presenting his defense, outside the Congress, in Lima, Peru, 09 November 2020. EFE/ Juan Pablo Azabache/Peruvian Presiency HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Peru shows the Peruvian president, Martin Vizcarra, during a speech in which he presents his defense before Congress, in Lima, Peru, 09 November 2020. EFE/ Juan Pablo Azabache/Peruvian Presiency HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Handout picture provided by the Presidency of Peru that shows the Peruvian president, Martin Vizcarra, as he delivers a speech in which he presents his defense before the Congress, in Lima, Peru, 09 November 2020. EPA/Juan Pablo Azabache/ Presidency of Peru /EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES

Peruvian president Martín Vizcarra on Monday accepted the decision of Congress that voted for his ouster as head of state for "moral incapacity" during his impeachment trial and announced that he will immediately leave Government Palace.

Earlier, with 105 votes in favor, the so-called "vacancy motion" brought against the president due to accusations that he committed acts of corruption when he was governor of the southern province of Moquegua (2011-2014), exceeded the number required by the constitution (87 out of 130 members) and automatically paved the way to strip Vizcarra of the presidency. EFE-EPA