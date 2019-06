Russian President Vladimir Putin (front C-R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (front C-L) enter a hall for talks at Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 05 June 2019. EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 05 June 2019. EPA/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 05 June 2019. EPA/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a "dear friend" during a visit to the Kremlin Palace on Wednesday, amid tensions between both countries and the United States.

Xi, who began his first state visit to the country since he was re-elected leader of the Asian nation, will hold discussions with Putin on Wednesday and Thursday.