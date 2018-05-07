Honor Guards carry the Russian Presidential Standard and Russian national flag during the inauguration ceremony of Vladimir Putin as Russian president in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2018. EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/ KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK

Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin swears his oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ASTAFYEV/SPUTNIK/GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE/POOL

Russia's newly re-elected president was driven to the Kremlin in a polished stretch limousine with a motorcycle escort on Monday to swear his oath of office at the inauguration for his fourth term at the country's helm.

At a grand ceremony, Vladimir Putin placed his right hand on the Constitution of the Russian Federation and swore to respect and defend the rights and freedoms of its citizens, protect its sovereignty and independence, ensure its security and territorial integrity and serve its people with loyalty.