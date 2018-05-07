Russia's newly re-elected president was driven to the Kremlin in a polished stretch limousine with a motorcycle escort on Monday to swear his oath of office at the inauguration for his fourth term at the country's helm.
At a grand ceremony, Vladimir Putin placed his right hand on the Constitution of the Russian Federation and swore to respect and defend the rights and freedoms of its citizens, protect its sovereignty and independence, ensure its security and territorial integrity and serve its people with loyalty.