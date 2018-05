An aerial view taken during a flight over the area shows smoke rising from the Pu'u 'O'o crater on the Hawaii island, USA, May 2, 2018 (issued May 3, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/BRUCE OMORI

A so-called 'skylight', a crack in the surface of solidified lava, taken during a flight over the area allows a view on the hot glowing magma in an underground tube near the Pu'u 'O'o crater on Hawaii island, USA, May 2, 2018 (issued May 3, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/BRUCE OMORI

Red ash from the collapse of the Pu'u 'O'o crater's floor covers the upper flow field just east of the vent on Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, on Hawaii, May 1, 2018 (issued May 2, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/BRUCE OMORI

The Kilauea volcano, located on the island of Hawaii in the United States, erupted Thursday, leading to an evacuation order for a nearby residential area.

Local authorities said that steam and lava were seeing spewing from several cracks in the residential area of Leilani Estates, where more than 1,500 people live, according to the 2010 census.