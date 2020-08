Plumes of ash billow from the Sinabung volcano in Karo, Indonesia. EFE-EPA/FILE/Sutanta Aditya

Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash into the air during an eruption as seen from Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 23 August 2020. EFE-EPA/EDY REGAR

A volcano in western Indonesia on Sunday spewed out a cloud of ash and smoke about 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) high, the country's volcanology agency said.

Authorities have thrown a security ring within a 5-km radius from the Sinabung mount in the wake of the magmatic eruption of the volcano, located in the north of Sumatra, one of the largest islands in the Indonesian archipelago. EFE-EPA