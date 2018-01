The Volkswagen logo at the inauguration of the Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 10, 2018.EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) said Tuesday that its head of external relations had been suspended in connection with the car maker's involvement in tests using monkeys to measure the effects of exhaust fumes, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Volkswagen said it accepted the proposal of Thomas Steg, Head of Group External Relations and Sustainability, that he be suspended while the matter is investigated.