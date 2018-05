The former chairman of the board of directors of Volkswagen AG, Martin Winterkorn arrives at the federal government office to attend a German parliamentary commission investigating the diesel emissions scandal, in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The former chairman of the board of directors of Volkswagen AG, Martin Winterkorn arrives at the federal government office to attend a German parliamentary commission investigating the diesel emissions scandal, in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2017. Former Volkswagen CEO, Martin Winterkorn, has been indicted on fraud charges in the US over its efforts to conceal compliance with US federal emission standards. EPA-EFE/FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The United States government on Thursday filed charges against the former executive of Volkswagen (VW), Martin Winterkorn, who resigned in 2015 after the Volkswagen emissions scandal, also known as "dieselgate" erupted in September of that year.

In an indictment unsealed Thursday by the US Department of Justice in a Michigan federal court, Winterkorn, 70, was charged with "conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with VW's long-running scheme to cheat US diesel vehicle emissions requirements."