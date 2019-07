Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to media at his party's headquarters after the parliamentary elections in Kiev, Ukraine, 21 July 2019. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks set to form a government on his own for the first time in the post-Soviet history of the country.

His party Servant of the People is set for a landslide victory in parliamentary elections on Sunday, pending any surprises in the final stage of the voting.