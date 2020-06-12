A 10 June 2020 photo of Aeroclub de Colombia pilots Roberto Herrera (left), Miguel Garcia (center) and Ernesto Perez unloading protection kits and coronavirus tests at El Caraño Airport in Quibdo, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A 10 June 2020 photo of pilot Manuel Antonio Lince observing protection kits and coronavirus tests before departing from Guaymaral Airport in Bogota, Colombia. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Pilots from the Aeroclub de Colombia aviation training institute depart every day from an airport in Bogota with coronavirus aid for the Andean nation's most remote regions - far-flung places stretching from the northwestern jungle department of Choco to Amazonian hamlets on the banks of the Vaupes River.

Around 50 pilots have been offering their services voluntarily in recent weeks, using the high-elevation Guaymaral airport as a home base and transporting government-provided medical supplies and occasionally health care personnel.