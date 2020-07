Volunteer Chiwi Giambirtone provided this aerial photo of a Solidary Journeys Bariloche caravan delivering supplies to Mencue, a remote settlement in the Argentine province of Rio Negro. EFE-EPA/Chiwi Giambirtone

Neither the threat of the coronavirus nor snow drifts could prevent a group of volunteers from delivering vital necessities to communities in Argentine Patagonia that are far from the beaten path.

The recipients, many of them farmers or ranchers, are always in need of something, the founder of Solidary Journeys Bariloche, Marcelo Agustin Bearzi, told Efe in a telephone interview, describing the area served by the organization as "forgotten."