The head of the European Union's executive arm told the United Kingdom here Wednesday that it will not be possible to achieve a comprehensive EU-UK trade deal by year's end, when London's post-Brexit transition period is set to conclude.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made her remarks prior to her first face-to-face meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an opportunity both leaders used to test the waters ahead of trade negotiations expected to begin after the UK exits the 28-nation bloc at the end of this month.