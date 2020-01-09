European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) with European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier (C-R) following a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 08 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The head of the European Union's executive arm told the United Kingdom here Wednesday that it will not be possible to achieve a comprehensive EU-UK trade deal by year's end, when London's post-Brexit transition period is set to conclude.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made her remarks prior to her first face-to-face meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, an opportunity both leaders used to test the waters ahead of trade negotiations expected to begin after the UK exits the 28-nation bloc at the end of this month.