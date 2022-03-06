Ukrainian national anthem is played two times during a rally called by the 'Association of Ukraininan people in the Spanish region of Asturias' in Oviedo, Asturias, northern Spain, against the war in Ukraine, 05 March 2022. EPA-EFE/ELOY ALONSO

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen said Saturday evening that the European Union should end its dependency on Russian energy sources and try to diversify in order to tackle the economic repercussions of "Putin's war."

Von der Leyen was speaking to the media after meeting Spanish President Pedro Sanchez in the Moncloa presidential palace in Madrid, and congratulated the Spanish leader for his country's extensive experience in the area of renewable energies, something which she called key to ensure energy efficiency.