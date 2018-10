European Council President Donald Tusk (C) with his wife Malgorzata Tusk (L) and daughter Katarzyna Tusk (R) cast their votes at a polling station in Sopot, Poland, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCIN GADOMSKI POLAND OUT

People cast their votes in the local elections at the polling station in Lublin, Poland, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE//Wojciech Pacewicz POLAND OUT

The Polish Electoral Commission on Monday said counting votes cast in local and regional elections could take a number of days, although an early exit poll suggested the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party was on track to take the top spot.

An exit poll by IPSOS said the PiS had taken 32.3 percent of the votes and Civic Platform and Modern (the main opposition parties who form a coalition in most of the main Polish cities) had taken 24.7 percent in Sunday's elections.