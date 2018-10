People gather outside a polling station to cast their vote during the Parliamentary elections in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Polling stations in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar opened Saturday one week after the rest of the country cast ballots in parliamentary elections owing to a delay brought about by violence.

Voting in the region was pushed back due to a Taliban attack that struck on the eve of the elections, killing provincial police chief Gen. Abdul Raziq, intelligence chief Mumin Hussainkhil and a journalist.