Abuja (Nigeria), Empty market stalls due to restrictions on movements following the postponement of elections in Abuja, Nigeria, Feb. 16 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

Nigerians have reacted angrily to a sudden postponement of their general elections in Africa’s most populous country just hours before voting had been due to begin on Saturday.

Citing logistical and operational problems, the Independent National Electoral Commission’s chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had said the presidential and national parliamentary elections had been rescheduled to Feb. 23.