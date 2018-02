Ecuadorian former president Rafael Correa (C), one of the biggest opponents of the referendum, greets his supporters after hearing the results in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCOS PIN

Ecuadorian former president Rafael Correa (C), one of the biggest opponents of the referendum, greets his supporters after hearing the results in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCOS PIN

President of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno (R), accompained by the vice president Maria Alejandra Vicuna (L), reacts after hearing the results of the referendum in the presidential palace of Carondelet in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

Voters say yes to all questions in Ecuadorian referendum, early results show

The National Electoral Council (CNE) revealed Sunday preliminary results from Ecuador's national referendum, which showed that voters approved the seven questions raised in the poll.

CNE president Nubia Villacis said that the question that garnered most support, about 74 percent, was the first one, which proposes that state officials convicted of corruption be banned from political activity and their assets seized.