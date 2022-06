A man walks past posters for the second round of the legislative elections, in Bordeaux, France, 17 June 2022. EFE-EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Polling stations in metropolitan France opened Sunday for the second round of the parliamentary elections with President Emmanuel Macron's absolute majority at stake.

Voting began at 8 am and will close at 6 pm in rural areas and small cities. It will close at 8 pm in large cities.