An election campaign billboard of Sefik Dzaferovic (L) for Party of Democratic Action, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FEHIM DEMIR

Almost 5,800 polling stations in Bosnia and Herzegovina were open Sunday for 3.4 million citizens to elect three members of a collective presidency for a country which is divided along ethnic lines.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots until 7.00 pm to elect the president of the autonomous Bosnian-Serb Republic as well as lawmakers for the Muslim-Croatian Federation.