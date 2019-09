Sebastian Kurz (C-L), leader of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and candidate for the Austrian federal elections, arrives for an election campaign event for the Austrian federal elections in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Sebastian Kurz (L), leader of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and candidate for the Austrian federal elections, arrives for an election campaign event for the Austrian federal elections in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Voting in Austria's snap elections began at 6 am on Sunday with former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservative People's Party (ÖVP) widely expected to repeat its 2017 win.

The big question is whether the math and political situation will allow the party to reconfigure the coalition it had with the ultra nationalists until May, when the government collapsed in the wake of a corruption scandal. EFE-EPA