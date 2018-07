Sek Bunhok (front-C), Cambodian Chairman of the National Election Committee (NEC), attends a meeting with International observers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jul. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (R), holds his ballot next to his wife Bun Rany (L), at a polling station in Kandal province, Cambodia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Voting began Sunday morning for the general elections in Cambodia, in which the country's incumbent prime minister is running without the challenge of the main opposition.

Prime Minister Hun Sen is essentially running unopposed after the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was banned last year by the Supreme Court.